Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

6406 E Bates Ave

6406 East Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6406 East Bates Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
6406 E Bates Ave Available 09/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom End Unit Townhouse! Available 9.1.19 - 6406 E Bates Ave Denver, CO 80222 - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/10 FROM 12-1PM

Centrally located corner unit town home! Granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with bar seating, tile backsplash, open concept kitchen and living areas, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included! Close to parks, grocery stores, restaurants with easy access to I-25, downtown and Tech Center!

Two garden level patios. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Two reserved underground parking spaces! Well-maintained HOA - both in terms of grounds keeping and exteriors. Pool, clubhouse and snow removal included!

-No pets please
-$50/mo. for water, sewer, and trash

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f7c827ad-1c03-400a-8715-269f4612ce26&source=Website

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 E Bates Ave have any available units?
6406 E Bates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 E Bates Ave have?
Some of 6406 E Bates Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 E Bates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6406 E Bates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 E Bates Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6406 E Bates Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6406 E Bates Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6406 E Bates Ave offers parking.
Does 6406 E Bates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 E Bates Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 E Bates Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6406 E Bates Ave has a pool.
Does 6406 E Bates Ave have accessible units?
No, 6406 E Bates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 E Bates Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 E Bates Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

