Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

6406 E Bates Ave Available 09/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom End Unit Townhouse! Available 9.1.19 - 6406 E Bates Ave Denver, CO 80222 - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/10 FROM 12-1PM



Centrally located corner unit town home! Granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with bar seating, tile backsplash, open concept kitchen and living areas, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included! Close to parks, grocery stores, restaurants with easy access to I-25, downtown and Tech Center!



Two garden level patios. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Two reserved underground parking spaces! Well-maintained HOA - both in terms of grounds keeping and exteriors. Pool, clubhouse and snow removal included!



-No pets please

-$50/mo. for water, sewer, and trash



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Please use the link below to apply:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f7c827ad-1c03-400a-8715-269f4612ce26&source=Website



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



No Pets Allowed



