Last updated May 6 2019

580 S. Ogden Street

580 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

580 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
580 S. Ogden Street Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Wash Park Beauty!!! - Don't miss out on your chance to live in this newly renovated home just blocks from Wash Park! Available July 1st, this incredible home is a 2-bed/2-bath with an additional non-conforming bedroom that works great as a guest room or home office. A detached 2-car garage and fully fenced backyard with covered patio are just a few of the many perks this home has to offer.

Residents will enjoy living in the heart of Denver while also experiencing the quiet comfort of their own home. This property also features its original hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace (for show only), modern light fixtures and a finished basement. The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an oversize refrigerator and a dishwasher. Backyard has a lockable gate for extra off-street parking. Washer / dryer also included! Residents are responsible for setting up all utilities. Adult dogs considered with additional pet deposit. 12-24 month lease options - please inquire for more details.

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/AyG86eSJWa0

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/778b6d9f-08b7-47e8-b0ab-20c2c8c2b4bc

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Rent Calculator
