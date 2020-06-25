Amenities

580 S. Ogden Street Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Wash Park Beauty!!! - Don't miss out on your chance to live in this newly renovated home just blocks from Wash Park! Available July 1st, this incredible home is a 2-bed/2-bath with an additional non-conforming bedroom that works great as a guest room or home office. A detached 2-car garage and fully fenced backyard with covered patio are just a few of the many perks this home has to offer.



Residents will enjoy living in the heart of Denver while also experiencing the quiet comfort of their own home. This property also features its original hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace (for show only), modern light fixtures and a finished basement. The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an oversize refrigerator and a dishwasher. Backyard has a lockable gate for extra off-street parking. Washer / dryer also included! Residents are responsible for setting up all utilities. Adult dogs considered with additional pet deposit. 12-24 month lease options - please inquire for more details.



VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/AyG86eSJWa0



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/778b6d9f-08b7-47e8-b0ab-20c2c8c2b4bc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4099863)