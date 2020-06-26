All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

570 Madison St

570 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

570 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Cherry Creek Neighborhood With Fence And Shared Garage. This Won't Last Long! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 570 Madison St, Denver, CO 80206.

This is a charming 2200 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. It boast Wood floors throughout the main level, eat in kitchen nook, large living and dining rooms, stove, washer/dryer, garage space, fenced in backyard, and a surprising amount of closet space.This location is great!!! Only a few blocks from all that Cherry Creek has to offer. Walk to Dining, Entertainment, Bike Path, etc
Close to dining and shops of Cherry Creek and Glendale!

This unit features:

-Three large bedrooms
-Hardwood Floors Throughout upper level
-Large living room
-Huge Kitchen with lots of cabinets
-Garage Space
-Washer and Dryer
-New AC
-6' privacy fence for the kids to play in!

Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2195
Rent = $2195
Rubs= $75

(RLNE5060612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Madison St have any available units?
570 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Madison St have?
Some of 570 Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
570 Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 570 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 570 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 570 Madison St offers parking.
Does 570 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Madison St have a pool?
No, 570 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 570 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 570 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
