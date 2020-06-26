Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Cherry Creek Neighborhood With Fence And Shared Garage. This Won't Last Long! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 570 Madison St, Denver, CO 80206.



This is a charming 2200 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. It boast Wood floors throughout the main level, eat in kitchen nook, large living and dining rooms, stove, washer/dryer, garage space, fenced in backyard, and a surprising amount of closet space.This location is great!!! Only a few blocks from all that Cherry Creek has to offer. Walk to Dining, Entertainment, Bike Path, etc

Close to dining and shops of Cherry Creek and Glendale!



This unit features:



-Three large bedrooms

-Hardwood Floors Throughout upper level

-Large living room

-Huge Kitchen with lots of cabinets

-Garage Space

-Washer and Dryer

-New AC

-6' privacy fence for the kids to play in!



Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2195

Rent = $2195

Rubs= $75



(RLNE5060612)