Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch in southeast Denver backs to a city park. Hardwood floors throughout on both the main floor and in the finished basement. There are additional rooms in the basement for a den, home office etc. The back yard backs to Ash Grove Park offering direct access.This is a nice home, contact Jack today to schedule a showing. Tenant to mow and water lawn. No pets or smoking.



Available Now.