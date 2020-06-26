All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5452 E Tennessee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5452 E Tennessee Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:08 AM

5452 E Tennessee Ave

5452 East Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5452 East Tennessee Avenue, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 5 bedroom Home on Tennessee Ave - Awesome completely remodeled home in desirable Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood! This amazing home comes with 5 spacious bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 3 bathrooms. You have beautiful natural hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Your new kitchen comes with large shaker style cabinets, granite counter-tops, gray subway tile and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances! You have a tastefully remodeled bathroom with custom gray tile and new vanities. Your new finished basement comes with an additional living space, your own laundry room and a 3/4 bath. This home still has more to offer!! You have a spacious, heated add on in the back that is the perfect amount of bonus space and large covered patio! You also have a 1 car garage with plenty of additional parking! This home is located just 5 minutes from Cherry Creek and Washington park! You have close access to I-25 and tons of restaurants and entertainment near by!! **Don't miss your chance to tour this home!! Call today to schedule your walk-through and let yourself fall in love Additional Lease Terms: *12 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have any available units?
5452 E Tennessee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have?
Some of 5452 E Tennessee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 E Tennessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5452 E Tennessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 E Tennessee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5452 E Tennessee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5452 E Tennessee Ave offers parking.
Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5452 E Tennessee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have a pool?
No, 5452 E Tennessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5452 E Tennessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 E Tennessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5452 E Tennessee Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University