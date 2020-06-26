5452 E Tennessee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Remodeled 5 bedroom Home on Tennessee Ave - Awesome completely remodeled home in desirable Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood! This amazing home comes with 5 spacious bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 3 bathrooms. You have beautiful natural hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Your new kitchen comes with large shaker style cabinets, granite counter-tops, gray subway tile and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances! You have a tastefully remodeled bathroom with custom gray tile and new vanities. Your new finished basement comes with an additional living space, your own laundry room and a 3/4 bath. This home still has more to offer!! You have a spacious, heated add on in the back that is the perfect amount of bonus space and large covered patio! You also have a 1 car garage with plenty of additional parking! This home is located just 5 minutes from Cherry Creek and Washington park! You have close access to I-25 and tons of restaurants and entertainment near by!! **Don't miss your chance to tour this home!! Call today to schedule your walk-through and let yourself fall in love Additional Lease Terms: *12 month lease term