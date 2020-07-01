All apartments in Denver
525 N Downing Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

525 N Downing Street

525 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
525 N Downing Street Available 04/01/20 Unique offering! - Cute and adorable garden-level condo is fully furnished only and any term you'd like, short or long! minimum 2 month lease*Fully turn-key and ready to occupy now*all utilities included; gas, electric, water, trash, internet, TV is antenna and chrome cast*Private entrance from the side of the home*One off-street parking spot in the alley*Nice sunny fenced yard is shared with 2 other rentals in this home*kitchen offers fridge, microwave, and 2 burner heating plate*bath features a nice soaking tub w/shower wand*washer/dryer included*ample place for storage*couch/sectional pulls apart into 4 separate beds for friends if desired*1-minute walk to Safeway. small dogs and cats O.K.*Avail 4/1/2020* No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Off-street parking*

(RLNE5516802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Downing Street have any available units?
525 N Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Downing Street have?
Some of 525 N Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 N Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Downing Street offers parking.
Does 525 N Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 N Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Downing Street have a pool?
No, 525 N Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 525 N Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

