525 N Downing Street Available 04/01/20 Unique offering! - Cute and adorable garden-level condo is fully furnished only and any term you'd like, short or long! minimum 2 month lease*Fully turn-key and ready to occupy now*all utilities included; gas, electric, water, trash, internet, TV is antenna and chrome cast*Private entrance from the side of the home*One off-street parking spot in the alley*Nice sunny fenced yard is shared with 2 other rentals in this home*kitchen offers fridge, microwave, and 2 burner heating plate*bath features a nice soaking tub w/shower wand*washer/dryer included*ample place for storage*couch/sectional pulls apart into 4 separate beds for friends if desired*1-minute walk to Safeway. small dogs and cats O.K.*Avail 4/1/2020* No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Off-street parking*



(RLNE5516802)