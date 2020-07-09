518 Park Ave W.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Modern 2BD, 3BA Townhouse in Downtown with Den, Rooftop Deck and Garage - Located in Denver's Five Points neighborhood just a short walk from Downtown and Uptown, this modern townhouse is surrounded by a plethora of shopping and dining options as well as parks and recreational areas. Complementing its rooftop deck and garage, the townhouse features upscale finishes and appliances and also has an additional room that could be used as a third bedroom. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP_Onxn03Po&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*The downstairs room could be used as a third nonconforming bedroom.

*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*Tenant will be billed directly for water usage and fees.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



