All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 518 Park Ave W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
518 Park Ave W.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

518 Park Ave W.

518 Park Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

518 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Modern 2BD, 3BA Townhouse in Downtown with Den, Rooftop Deck and Garage - Located in Denver's Five Points neighborhood just a short walk from Downtown and Uptown, this modern townhouse is surrounded by a plethora of shopping and dining options as well as parks and recreational areas. Complementing its rooftop deck and garage, the townhouse features upscale finishes and appliances and also has an additional room that could be used as a third bedroom. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP_Onxn03Po&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*The downstairs room could be used as a third nonconforming bedroom.
*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*Tenant will be billed directly for water usage and fees.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5781664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Park Ave W. have any available units?
518 Park Ave W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Park Ave W. have?
Some of 518 Park Ave W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Park Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
518 Park Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Park Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Park Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 518 Park Ave W. offer parking?
Yes, 518 Park Ave W. offers parking.
Does 518 Park Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Park Ave W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Park Ave W. have a pool?
No, 518 Park Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 518 Park Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 518 Park Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Park Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Park Ave W. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University