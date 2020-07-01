All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

515 Clarkson St B3

515 N Clarkson St · No Longer Available
Location

515 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Two Bedroom near Governor's Park - Property Id: 149249

If you like a good view, you'll love our community at 515 Clarkson! The Front Range | Downtown Denver | Cherry Creek | you can see it all and get to it easily from our high-rise community. Choose your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment from seven floor plans featuring plenty of natural light, a variety of flooring options, and over-sized balconies. And when you're looking to shop, have a meal, or just hang out, hit the ground floor and head out to explore all the great places Governor's Park has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149249
Property Id 149249

(RLNE5458392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Clarkson St B3 have any available units?
515 Clarkson St B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Clarkson St B3 have?
Some of 515 Clarkson St B3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Clarkson St B3 currently offering any rent specials?
515 Clarkson St B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Clarkson St B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Clarkson St B3 is pet friendly.
Does 515 Clarkson St B3 offer parking?
No, 515 Clarkson St B3 does not offer parking.
Does 515 Clarkson St B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Clarkson St B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Clarkson St B3 have a pool?
No, 515 Clarkson St B3 does not have a pool.
Does 515 Clarkson St B3 have accessible units?
No, 515 Clarkson St B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Clarkson St B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Clarkson St B3 has units with dishwashers.

