Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5120 N. Vallejo Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

5120 N. Vallejo Street

5120 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely updated!

Three bedroom one bathroom house for rent in North Denver. Spacious living room with newly finished hardwood floors. Kitchen features updated appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Newly renovated bathroom with large vanity. New paint and flooring throughout this beautiful home. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located with easy highway access. This home will rent fast!!!

Contact Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com or fill out a Guest card for more information and to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5555960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have any available units?
5120 N. Vallejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have?
Some of 5120 N. Vallejo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 N. Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5120 N. Vallejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 N. Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
No, 5120 N. Vallejo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street offer parking?
No, 5120 N. Vallejo Street does not offer parking.
Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 N. Vallejo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 5120 N. Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 5120 N. Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 N. Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 N. Vallejo Street has units with dishwashers.
