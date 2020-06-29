5120 N. Vallejo Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely updated!



Three bedroom one bathroom house for rent in North Denver. Spacious living room with newly finished hardwood floors. Kitchen features updated appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Newly renovated bathroom with large vanity. New paint and flooring throughout this beautiful home. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located with easy highway access. This home will rent fast!!!



Contact Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com or fill out a Guest card for more information and to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5555960)