Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

500 E 11th Ave

500 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Come check out this Hip Capitol Hill Condo with roof top patio that offers views of the Capitol building, city and mountains to the west. The condo has been completely renovated, kitchen w contemporary style cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances and a fun stainless bar area. Concrete floors in living area and kitchen. Bedroom has newer carpet and a walk in closet. Full bath finished with a custom tile surround. This unit comes with covered parking and an additional storage unit. The Roof top patio has grill and lounge area for parties with friends and views galore! Easy walk to all that downtown has to offer!

Heat, Basic Cable TV & Building Wifi, Water, Trash, Covered Parking all for a flat Rate of $50. Tenant responsible for Electricity separately. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Renovated Kitchen, Renovated Bathroom, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage, Rooftop Deck, Covered Parking, Cable TV Included, Heat Included, Shared Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E 11th Ave have any available units?
500 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 500 E 11th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 500 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 500 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 500 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 500 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

