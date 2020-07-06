4891 Eaton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely ranch style home with finished basement and large yard in quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Inspiration Point Park in Regis neighborhood (near I-70 Harlan/Sheridan exit). House built in 1952. 1911 square feet home which includes a full-size finished basement. 3 bedrooms and one bath on main level and one large open room (which could be used as additional bedroom, office or family room) and bath in basement. Kitchen has all appliances. Basement has bar, storage closets, laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage room. Well maintained, clean. Lots of natural light. 2-car parking pad next to house. Fully mature landscaping with healthy lawn and shrubs. Garden spot in backyard. Swamp cooler and sprinkler systems. Detached garage. Quick access to I-70 exit (Harlan/Sheridan exit). Short drive to dog park off Sheridan and Tennyson restaurants and breweries. Small dog considered with additional pet rent. Sorry no cats. Available March 8, 2019. Call Terrie Clark, 719-492-5530 for showing.