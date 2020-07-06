All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4891 Eaton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4891 Eaton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4891 Eaton St

4891 Eaton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4891 Eaton St, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
dog park
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/751f56a0bf ----
***CALL TERRIE FOR SHOWING (719) 492-5530***

Lovely ranch style home with finished basement and large yard in quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Inspiration Point Park in Regis neighborhood (near I-70 Harlan/Sheridan exit). House built in 1952. 1911 square feet home which includes a full-size finished basement. 3 bedrooms and one bath on main level and one large open room (which could be used as additional bedroom, office or family room) and bath in basement. Kitchen has all appliances. Basement has bar, storage closets, laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage room. Well maintained, clean. Lots of natural light. 2-car parking pad next to house. Fully mature landscaping with healthy lawn and shrubs. Garden spot in backyard. Swamp cooler and sprinkler systems. Detached garage. Quick access to I-70 exit (Harlan/Sheridan exit). Short drive to dog park off Sheridan and Tennyson restaurants and breweries. Small dog considered with additional pet rent. Sorry no cats. Available March 8, 2019. Call Terrie Clark, 719-492-5530 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4891 Eaton St have any available units?
4891 Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4891 Eaton St have?
Some of 4891 Eaton St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4891 Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
4891 Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4891 Eaton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4891 Eaton St is pet friendly.
Does 4891 Eaton St offer parking?
Yes, 4891 Eaton St offers parking.
Does 4891 Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4891 Eaton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4891 Eaton St have a pool?
No, 4891 Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 4891 Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 4891 Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4891 Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4891 Eaton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University