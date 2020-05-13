All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4875 S Monaco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4875 S Monaco St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4875 S Monaco St

4875 South Monaco Street · (435) 327-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Southmoor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4875 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $4150 · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with
Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Term: 2 Years
Monthly: $4,150 Base + Taxes, Ins & Hoa
Initial Down: 10%
Home Price: $1,324,900

DESCRIPTION:
Luxury European Style Penthouse in VillaRosso in DTC.

VillaRosso is in a prime location across the street from Ruth Chris, other restaurants, shops, and the light rail. VillaRosso is an intimate building of only 64 residences and this home is only one of 5 penthouse residences on the top floor.

This open and spacious plan has rich finishes including stone accents, granites, custom millwork and wood flooring making it perfect for entertaining.

Chef's dream kitchen with commercial quality appliances open to the dining room and family room. The family room shares a two-sided fireplace with the den. The master suite features a siting room with fireplace and access to the balcony and master bath with a walk-in closet, custom built in's and steam shower. Two secondary bedrooms with private baths.

The large wrap around balcony provides city views of DTC and Greenwood Village. Dual elevators provide easy access to your residence as well as 2 underground parking spaces and storage. Reasonable HOA fees compared to other buildings in the area. Responsive, on-site management makes this building a pleasure to live in.

This is a one of a kind unique residence*

(RLNE5812473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 S Monaco St have any available units?
4875 S Monaco St has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4875 S Monaco St have?
Some of 4875 S Monaco St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 S Monaco St currently offering any rent specials?
4875 S Monaco St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 S Monaco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4875 S Monaco St is pet friendly.
Does 4875 S Monaco St offer parking?
Yes, 4875 S Monaco St does offer parking.
Does 4875 S Monaco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 S Monaco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 S Monaco St have a pool?
No, 4875 S Monaco St does not have a pool.
Does 4875 S Monaco St have accessible units?
No, 4875 S Monaco St does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 S Monaco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 S Monaco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4875 S Monaco St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity