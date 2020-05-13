4875 S Monaco St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with

Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.



Term: 2 Years

Monthly: $4,150 Base + Taxes, Ins & Hoa

Initial Down: 10%

Home Price: $1,324,900



DESCRIPTION:

Luxury European Style Penthouse in VillaRosso in DTC.



VillaRosso is in a prime location across the street from Ruth Chris, other restaurants, shops, and the light rail. VillaRosso is an intimate building of only 64 residences and this home is only one of 5 penthouse residences on the top floor.



This open and spacious plan has rich finishes including stone accents, granites, custom millwork and wood flooring making it perfect for entertaining.



Chef's dream kitchen with commercial quality appliances open to the dining room and family room. The family room shares a two-sided fireplace with the den. The master suite features a siting room with fireplace and access to the balcony and master bath with a walk-in closet, custom built in's and steam shower. Two secondary bedrooms with private baths.



The large wrap around balcony provides city views of DTC and Greenwood Village. Dual elevators provide easy access to your residence as well as 2 underground parking spaces and storage. Reasonable HOA fees compared to other buildings in the area. Responsive, on-site management makes this building a pleasure to live in.



This is a one of a kind unique residence*



