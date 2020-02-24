All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4866 South Dudley Street

4866 South Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

4866 South Dudley Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful Condo in Appletree West Condos!

This lovely condo has 1 bedroom, plus a loft, 1 bath, and 926 square feet of living space! Not only does the condo have new carpet and paint throughout, but the kitchen is also complete with appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy eating in the breakfast nook. Other great features include a brand new AC, brand new furnace, new carpet will be installed prior to move in, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a cozy woodburning fireplace, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a community pool and tennis court. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the balcony/deck. Parking includes one reserved parking space.

Located off of W Belleview Ave and S Wadsworth Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need! Multiple shops and dining nearby, including Whole Foods, Hobby Lobby, Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Olive Garden, Chick-Fil-A, and much more! Shopping at the newly renovated Southwest Plaza is such a few minutes away. Travel is easy with access to 285 and E-470. Head south and spend time at Chatfield State Park.

Water, sewer, trash and recycling are included in the rent!

One small to medium sized dog or cat may be considered with owner approval, deposit, and pet rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 South Dudley Street have any available units?
4866 South Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4866 South Dudley Street have?
Some of 4866 South Dudley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4866 South Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
4866 South Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 South Dudley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4866 South Dudley Street is pet friendly.
Does 4866 South Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, 4866 South Dudley Street offers parking.
Does 4866 South Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4866 South Dudley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 South Dudley Street have a pool?
Yes, 4866 South Dudley Street has a pool.
Does 4866 South Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 4866 South Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 South Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4866 South Dudley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
