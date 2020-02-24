4866 South Dudley Street

Amenities

Wonderful Condo in Appletree West Condos!



This lovely condo has 1 bedroom, plus a loft, 1 bath, and 926 square feet of living space! Not only does the condo have new carpet and paint throughout, but the kitchen is also complete with appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy eating in the breakfast nook. Other great features include a brand new AC, brand new furnace, new carpet will be installed prior to move in, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a cozy woodburning fireplace, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a community pool and tennis court. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the balcony/deck. Parking includes one reserved parking space.



Located off of W Belleview Ave and S Wadsworth Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need! Multiple shops and dining nearby, including Whole Foods, Hobby Lobby, Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Olive Garden, Chick-Fil-A, and much more! Shopping at the newly renovated Southwest Plaza is such a few minutes away. Travel is easy with access to 285 and E-470. Head south and spend time at Chatfield State Park.



Water, sewer, trash and recycling are included in the rent!



One small to medium sized dog or cat may be considered with owner approval, deposit, and pet rent.



