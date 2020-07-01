All apartments in Denver
4801 E. 9th

4801 East 9th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

4801 East 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
sauna
Cute, Cozy and modern Denver Condo with large kitchen and balcony

Quartz counters, stainless steel fully equipped kitchen. Solid surface floors, comfy large leather couch, Queen bed, 2 flat screen tvs.

All inclusive corporate Condo near 9th and Colorado Blvd. includes all utilities, cable, Wi-Fi, 1 underground parking space and more than the essentials in home furnishings.

No pets , No smoking of any kind.

Amazing complex with great amenities such as indoor pool, outdoor pool, gym, sauna, ping pong, pool table

1 assigned underground parking space

1800 per month
500 refundable damage deposit
110 cleaning fee
Furnished Homes To Go com for video

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 E. 9th have any available units?
4801 E. 9th has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 E. 9th have?
Some of 4801 E. 9th's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 E. 9th currently offering any rent specials?
4801 E. 9th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 E. 9th pet-friendly?
No, 4801 E. 9th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4801 E. 9th offer parking?
Yes, 4801 E. 9th offers parking.
Does 4801 E. 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 E. 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 E. 9th have a pool?
Yes, 4801 E. 9th has a pool.
Does 4801 E. 9th have accessible units?
No, 4801 E. 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 E. 9th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 E. 9th does not have units with dishwashers.
