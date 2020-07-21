All apartments in Denver
4799 E Jewell Ave
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

4799 E Jewell Ave

4799 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Virginia Village
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4799 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately! Wonderful Location in the Virginia Village neighborhood! Completely renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Everything is brand new -- from the plumbing to landscaping and from the paint to the entire kitchen. Location, location, location â?? 5 minutes from Wash Park and 10 minutes from downtown Denver or Cherry Creek! Youâ??re in the middle of it all! The home is flooded will natural light. New landscaping and a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining. Fully finished basement, plenty of additional space perfect for those over-night guests. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered for $395 pet deposit. Available Immediately -- 6 or 18 month lease preferred. Contact New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4799 E Jewell Ave have any available units?
4799 E Jewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4799 E Jewell Ave have?
Some of 4799 E Jewell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4799 E Jewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4799 E Jewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4799 E Jewell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4799 E Jewell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4799 E Jewell Ave offer parking?
No, 4799 E Jewell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4799 E Jewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4799 E Jewell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4799 E Jewell Ave have a pool?
No, 4799 E Jewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4799 E Jewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4799 E Jewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4799 E Jewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4799 E Jewell Ave has units with dishwashers.
