4799 E Jewell Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Immediately! Wonderful Location in the Virginia Village neighborhood! Completely renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Everything is brand new -- from the plumbing to landscaping and from the paint to the entire kitchen. Location, location, location â?? 5 minutes from Wash Park and 10 minutes from downtown Denver or Cherry Creek! Youâ??re in the middle of it all! The home is flooded will natural light. New landscaping and a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining. Fully finished basement, plenty of additional space perfect for those over-night guests. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered for $395 pet deposit. Available Immediately -- 6 or 18 month lease preferred. Contact New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com