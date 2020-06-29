All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

4771 Cornish Ct

4771 Cornish Court · No Longer Available
Location

4771 Cornish Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4771 Cornish Ct Available 10/01/19 NICE TOWNHOUSE!!! COMPLETELY UPDATED!!! - Nice 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex that has been completely remodeled. This 2-story offers roomy kitchen, family room, 1350sf + full unfinished basement, fenced in back yard and an attached 1 car garage. Full size w/d hookups, new carpet, wood floors and paint throughout. Easy access to Denver International Airport, I-70 and downtown. Available now! Please contact RaNae at 303-875-4091 to schedule a showing. Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors - www.mscadvisors.com

(RLNE5156083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 Cornish Ct have any available units?
4771 Cornish Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4771 Cornish Ct have?
Some of 4771 Cornish Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Cornish Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Cornish Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Cornish Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4771 Cornish Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4771 Cornish Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4771 Cornish Ct offers parking.
Does 4771 Cornish Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 Cornish Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Cornish Ct have a pool?
No, 4771 Cornish Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4771 Cornish Ct have accessible units?
No, 4771 Cornish Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Cornish Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4771 Cornish Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
