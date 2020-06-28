All apartments in Denver
468 Josephine St.

468 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

468 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
468 Josephine St. Available 04/01/20 Location! Location! Location! - Cherry Creek North Location one of Denver's most desirable and exclusive neighborhoods. Fabulous Remodeled Townhome w/ contemporary finishes and an open floor plan with a fireplace and 2 outside balconies. This property is like new finished with New Wood Floors, a Remodeled Kitchen w/ New Stainless Steel Appliances, Remodeled Baths, New Windows & Window Treatments, Newer Paint, New Closet Doors & more... There is a community pool, the property is situated next to a park and there are many restaurants, bars and boutiques just blocks away. 2 car garage, washer and dryer included, water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Josephine St. have any available units?
468 Josephine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Josephine St. have?
Some of 468 Josephine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Josephine St. currently offering any rent specials?
468 Josephine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Josephine St. pet-friendly?
No, 468 Josephine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 468 Josephine St. offer parking?
Yes, 468 Josephine St. offers parking.
Does 468 Josephine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 Josephine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Josephine St. have a pool?
Yes, 468 Josephine St. has a pool.
Does 468 Josephine St. have accessible units?
No, 468 Josephine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Josephine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Josephine St. does not have units with dishwashers.

