All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4671 S Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4671 S Lowell Blvd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

4671 S Lowell Blvd

4671 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4671 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
Looking for a roommate to fill a vacant bedroom room in spacious condo.
You would have access to the use of all three floors!

Includes den with large tv and storage area in the basement, the main level has the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, and a living room and the upstairs is 2 bedrooms, a full bathoroom, laundry, and additional storage.

Furnished (except vacant bedroom).
The condo has storage, pool, shared carport, patio, fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, walk in closet and central air.
Month to month lease avaliable.
All utilities covered except electric and cable
Mature adult preferred.
Available March 16th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4671 S Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4671 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4671 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4671 S Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4671 S Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4671 S Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4671 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4671 S Lowell Blvd has a pool.
Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4671 S Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4671 S Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University