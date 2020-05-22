4671 S Lowell Blvd

Amenities
Looking for a roommate to fill a vacant bedroom room in spacious condo.
You would have access to the use of all three floors!
Includes den with large tv and storage area in the basement, the main level has the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, and a living room and the upstairs is 2 bedrooms, a full bathoroom, laundry, and additional storage.
Furnished (except vacant bedroom).
The condo has storage, pool, shared carport, patio, fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, walk in closet and central air.
Month to month lease avaliable.
All utilities covered except electric and cable
Mature adult preferred.
Available March 16th, 2020