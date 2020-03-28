4582 E Bails Pl

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath + basement office. Ranch style home in the center of Virginia Village for rent. Walking distance to Colorado light-rail station, grocery store, shopping, and great restaurants! Close to University of Denver, DTC, easy access to Downtown and DIA.
Main Floor:
2 bedrooms, 1 fully remodeled bathroom, kitchen and living room.
Basement:
1 large bedroom, 3/4 bath, full kitchen, living room and laundry in the basement with private entrance off the back of the house. Plus an office that could be used as a small bedroom.
1 car extended garage attached.
Available August 15, 2019.
$2,650 a month includes trash. $2,650 security deposit. Must be able to pass basic background check and income verification. Negotiable lease term. None smoking, pets negotiable.