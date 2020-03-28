4582 E Bails Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath + basement office. Ranch style home in the center of Virginia Village for rent. Walking distance to Colorado light-rail station, grocery store, shopping, and great restaurants! Close to University of Denver, DTC, easy access to Downtown and DIA.



Main Floor:

2 bedrooms, 1 fully remodeled bathroom, kitchen and living room.



Basement:

1 large bedroom, 3/4 bath, full kitchen, living room and laundry in the basement with private entrance off the back of the house. Plus an office that could be used as a small bedroom.



1 car extended garage attached.



Available August 15, 2019.



$2,650 a month includes trash. $2,650 security deposit. Must be able to pass basic background check and income verification. Negotiable lease term. None smoking, pets negotiable.