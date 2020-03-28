All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4582 E Bails Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4582 E Bails Pl
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

4582 E Bails Pl

4582 East Bails Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4582 East Bails Place, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath + basement office. Ranch style home in the center of Virginia Village for rent. Walking distance to Colorado light-rail station, grocery store, shopping, and great restaurants! Close to University of Denver, DTC, easy access to Downtown and DIA.

Main Floor:
2 bedrooms, 1 fully remodeled bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Basement:
1 large bedroom, 3/4 bath, full kitchen, living room and laundry in the basement with private entrance off the back of the house. Plus an office that could be used as a small bedroom.

1 car extended garage attached.

Available August 15, 2019.

$2,650 a month includes trash. $2,650 security deposit. Must be able to pass basic background check and income verification. Negotiable lease term. None smoking, pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 E Bails Pl have any available units?
4582 E Bails Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4582 E Bails Pl have?
Some of 4582 E Bails Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 E Bails Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4582 E Bails Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 E Bails Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4582 E Bails Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4582 E Bails Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4582 E Bails Pl offers parking.
Does 4582 E Bails Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4582 E Bails Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 E Bails Pl have a pool?
No, 4582 E Bails Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4582 E Bails Pl have accessible units?
No, 4582 E Bails Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 E Bails Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4582 E Bails Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University