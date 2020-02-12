All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

45 S Ogden St

45 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0c30c404c ---- Upstairs unit in 4 Plex with hardwood floors, and stainless appliances. Two entrances to unit. Close to garage, less than 30ft. Garage storage unit. Southwestern exposure, with light from all directions. Highly Walkable (Walkscore) https://www.walkscore.com/score/45-s-ogden-st-denver-co-80209 Unique 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in mid-century apartment building. 2 bedrooms with north and south west facing light. Water included. Electric fireplace, ceiling fans. Gas Stove. One off-street garage parking space. Tile and wood floors. Pets? Allowed with both a $25-50 per month pet rent and $300 - $500 refundable additional security deposit. Based on weight. 2 pets maximum. There is no yard, so it is expected that you and your pets take pet waste elsewhere. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/3j9lIBkRbBU Utilities Tenant pays gas and electric, water is included. Heat and AC Unit has it's own forced air heat (gas furnace) and no central air conditioning. Tenants may use window or portable air conditioners or evaporative coolers. Must be professionally installed at tenant cost. Unit has its own hot water heater. Laundry Shared full size washer and dryer on site, and free for tenant use. Additional Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5899415602223494513?authkey=CKWNuenMlZ6ftAE Walk Score https://www.walkscore.com/score/45-s-ogden-st-denver-co-80209 All of our listings https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/ApartmentSearch.aspx Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, hot and cold water and gas are included in lease. Located just South of the intersection of Bayaud and Ogden Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , CafEuropa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building. Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 S Ogden St have any available units?
45 S Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 S Ogden St have?
Some of 45 S Ogden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 S Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
45 S Ogden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 S Ogden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 S Ogden St is pet friendly.
Does 45 S Ogden St offer parking?
Yes, 45 S Ogden St offers parking.
Does 45 S Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 S Ogden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 S Ogden St have a pool?
No, 45 S Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 45 S Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 45 S Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 S Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 S Ogden St does not have units with dishwashers.

