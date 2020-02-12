Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0c30c404c ---- Upstairs unit in 4 Plex with hardwood floors, and stainless appliances. Two entrances to unit. Close to garage, less than 30ft. Garage storage unit. Southwestern exposure, with light from all directions. Highly Walkable (Walkscore) https://www.walkscore.com/score/45-s-ogden-st-denver-co-80209 Unique 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in mid-century apartment building. 2 bedrooms with north and south west facing light. Water included. Electric fireplace, ceiling fans. Gas Stove. One off-street garage parking space. Tile and wood floors. Pets? Allowed with both a $25-50 per month pet rent and $300 - $500 refundable additional security deposit. Based on weight. 2 pets maximum. There is no yard, so it is expected that you and your pets take pet waste elsewhere. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/3j9lIBkRbBU Utilities Tenant pays gas and electric, water is included. Heat and AC Unit has it's own forced air heat (gas furnace) and no central air conditioning. Tenants may use window or portable air conditioners or evaporative coolers. Must be professionally installed at tenant cost. Unit has its own hot water heater. Laundry Shared full size washer and dryer on site, and free for tenant use. Additional Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5899415602223494513?authkey=CKWNuenMlZ6ftAE Walk Score https://www.walkscore.com/score/45-s-ogden-st-denver-co-80209 All of our listings https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/ApartmentSearch.aspx Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, hot and cold water and gas are included in lease. Located just South of the intersection of Bayaud and Ogden Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , CafEuropa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building. Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.