4415 Milwaukee Street

Amenities
Modern 2BD, 1BA Home with Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage, Walk to RiNo - Affordable home with updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking distance to Denver's River North District (RiNo) and the 40th & Colorado RTD Light Rail Station. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3752645)