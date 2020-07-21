All apartments in Denver
4415 Milwaukee Street

4415 North Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4415 North Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Modern 2BD, 1BA Home with Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage, Walk to RiNo - Affordable home with updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking distance to Denver's River North District (RiNo) and the 40th & Colorado RTD Light Rail Station. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3752645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
4415 Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 4415 Milwaukee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Milwaukee Street offers parking.
Does 4415 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Milwaukee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 4415 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 4415 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Milwaukee Street has units with dishwashers.
