4345 Pecos St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e8280c09f ---- Impressive BRAND NEW 5 Bedroom with Smart Home Technology. This brand new build is one half of a duplex. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a private backyard and a 3 car garage. Walk into an open concept with modern finishes and ample natural light. The third floor features 2 of the 4 decks, complete with interior wet bar. This property is close to Huckleberry Roasters Coffee, Denver Beer Co, Bacon Social and the LoHi Neighborhood. Easy access to I-70 and I-25. Schedule a showing for this breathtaking property today! 6 month or 12 month lease option. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Blinds Central A/C Finished Basement Forced Air Gas Water Heater Private Yard Stove