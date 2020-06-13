/
/
shaw heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Shaw Heights, CO📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8953 Mccoy Pl
8953 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
AVAIL 06/15 12 Month Lease Term 3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets. Tile and carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3630 West 90th Avenue
3630 West 90th Avenue, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Completely updated unit with brand new, floors, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and windows. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and the kitchen. Less than one block away from an elementary school. Available for section 8 rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southeast Westminster
3 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Central Westminster
17 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Far Horizons
18 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Westminster
7 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8675 Clay St. Unit 361
8675 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 Available 06/16/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Westminster Condo, with Assigned Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully updated condo nestled in one of Westminster's most desirable neighborhoods.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
9400 Elm Court, # 667
9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8075 Wolff St Unit L
8075 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
885 sqft
This 884 square foot Row Home features a modern, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new tile and flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7759 King Street
7759 King Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
750 sqft
Available Now!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in The Meadows. These are one story units with tons of light and expansive outdoor space - mature trees and large grassy areas all fenced in. This stand alone unit comes with an open kitchen and fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
9123 Perry St
9123 Perry Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Central Westminster
67 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
$1,055
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Shaw Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Shaw Heights area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shaw Heights from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO