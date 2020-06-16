All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4305 Sherman Street

4305 Sherman Street · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4305 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4305 Sherman Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4305 Sherman Street Available 07/01/20 Custom Designed Home Near RiNo - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2bathroom home in up-and-coming Globeville neighborhood. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring paint--everything has been redone! Rustic chic design with unique, custom touches throughout. Open concept living room and kitchen area, with exposed wood beams and custom built dining bench. Two bedrooms and full remodeled bathroom off the kitchen. At the back of the house is a spacious master bedroom with reclaimed wood sliding door opening to gorgeous en suite master bath with walk in shower. A fenced parking pad at back of property doubles as 2 car parking area, or patio area. Central AC and washer/dryer included. Just one block from Garden Place Elementary School. One mile from all the best breweries and restaurants in RiNo, Five Points and Curtis Park. Easy access to Coors Field, LoDo, and everything downtown! Tenant responsible for utilities.
****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

(RLNE4949796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Sherman Street have any available units?
4305 Sherman Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Sherman Street have?
Some of 4305 Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Sherman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4305 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Sherman Street does offer parking.
Does 4305 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 4305 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 4305 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Sherman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
