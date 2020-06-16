Amenities

4305 Sherman Street Available 07/01/20 Custom Designed Home Near RiNo - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2bathroom home in up-and-coming Globeville neighborhood. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring paint--everything has been redone! Rustic chic design with unique, custom touches throughout. Open concept living room and kitchen area, with exposed wood beams and custom built dining bench. Two bedrooms and full remodeled bathroom off the kitchen. At the back of the house is a spacious master bedroom with reclaimed wood sliding door opening to gorgeous en suite master bath with walk in shower. A fenced parking pad at back of property doubles as 2 car parking area, or patio area. Central AC and washer/dryer included. Just one block from Garden Place Elementary School. One mile from all the best breweries and restaurants in RiNo, Five Points and Curtis Park. Easy access to Coors Field, LoDo, and everything downtown! Tenant responsible for utilities.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.



