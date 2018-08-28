4220 Pecos St

Amenities
Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Home in Sunnyside, Near Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to I-25 and I-70 - THE BASICS
RENT: $ 1,795
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off Street Parking, plus driveway for 2+ vehicles
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*1 small dog negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4477059)