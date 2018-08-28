All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4220 Pecos St

4220 N Pecos St · No Longer Available
Location

4220 N Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Home in Sunnyside, Near Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to I-25 and I-70 - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 1,795
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off Street Parking, plus driveway for 2+ vehicles

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small dog negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4477059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Pecos St have any available units?
4220 Pecos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Pecos St have?
Some of 4220 Pecos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Pecos St currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Pecos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Pecos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Pecos St offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St does offer parking.
Does 4220 Pecos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Pecos St have a pool?
No, 4220 Pecos St does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Pecos St have accessible units?
No, 4220 Pecos St does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Pecos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Pecos St has units with dishwashers.
