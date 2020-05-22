420 South Sherman Street

Amenities

Stunning Victorian Townhome located in ideal West Wash Park. Remodeled and amazing!! A Must-See! This newly remodeled home offers 3 bedrooms and over 1650 main and upper sqft and another 650 sqft basement space. It is available February 1st. Pricing is $2850/month with at least a one year lease. $2850 security deposit required. This unique property features the original charm from the early 1900's, with modern kitchen and bathroom amenities. Original features include hardwood floors, French doors, stained glass, built in china cabinet, oak trim accents and a large oak staircase. Modern features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and trendy tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Main floor features living room with original fireplace, siting area with large gorgeous staircase, dining room with half bath and built in cabinets and completely modern kitchen. Two bedrooms are set upstairs and feature large closets and good sized rooms. The Second bedroom has access to the private rooftop patio. The finished basement features the 3rd bathroom, bedroom and washer and dryer (included). Detached garage and mostly-private backyard with flagstone patio area, backyard fencing and landscaping. Home is located on South Sherman Street near Virginia. Great location -- close to Wash Park, light rail and the stores on South Broadway, while staying north of I-25 and close to downtown. The square footage and location is incredible for this price! Pets possibly considered, depending on type, age, size, etc, with pet rent. Serious inquiries only please. Please email with questions or to schedule a viewing. Wash Park - Platt Park - South Pearl - South Broadway - Capital Hill