4127 Wyandot Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sunnyside will welcome you with 1,671 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and 1 carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or professionally landscaped fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Chaffee Park. Also nearby are Five Points, Pepsi Center, Coors Field, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Smedley Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.