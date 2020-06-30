All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

4127 Wyandot Street

4127 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sunnyside will welcome you with 1,671 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and 1 carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or professionally landscaped fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Chaffee Park. Also nearby are Five Points, Pepsi Center, Coors Field, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Smedley Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Wyandot Street have any available units?
4127 Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Wyandot Street have?
Some of 4127 Wyandot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Wyandot Street is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 4127 Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4127 Wyandot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 4127 Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 4127 Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.

