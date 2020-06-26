Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

412 Raleigh St, Denver - This very cute 1920's home has been freshly remodeled and is ready for you! The layout is open with paint and flooring in contemporary cool neutrals and updated lighting. Whatever your style, itll look great here. The layout is open, which is rare for a home of this vintage.



The kitchen has been updated with IKEA cabinets, black & stainless appliances, and quartz countertops. It is stunning! The 3 bedrooms are adequately sized with good-sized closets. The master suite has a full bath with double-sinks and a walk-in closet. There is also an unfinished basement, great for storage or hobbies, and a washer/ dryer. Solar panels add efficiency and savings.



Outside, youll find a fenced yard, a low-maintenance back yard, an attached 2 car garage, and additional off-street parking.



This home is in the Barnum community, just 2 blocks from the Barnum Rec Center.



This home is pet-friendly, and will allow 1-2 pets (restrictions apply).



This stunner will get snapped up quickly, so contact today to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5474592)