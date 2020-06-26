All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 412 Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
412 Raleigh St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

412 Raleigh St

412 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
412 Raleigh St, Denver - This very cute 1920's home has been freshly remodeled and is ready for you! The layout is open with paint and flooring in contemporary cool neutrals and updated lighting. Whatever your style, itll look great here. The layout is open, which is rare for a home of this vintage.

The kitchen has been updated with IKEA cabinets, black & stainless appliances, and quartz countertops. It is stunning! The 3 bedrooms are adequately sized with good-sized closets. The master suite has a full bath with double-sinks and a walk-in closet. There is also an unfinished basement, great for storage or hobbies, and a washer/ dryer. Solar panels add efficiency and savings.

Outside, youll find a fenced yard, a low-maintenance back yard, an attached 2 car garage, and additional off-street parking.

This home is in the Barnum community, just 2 blocks from the Barnum Rec Center.

This home is pet-friendly, and will allow 1-2 pets (restrictions apply).

This stunner will get snapped up quickly, so contact today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5474592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Raleigh St have any available units?
412 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Raleigh St have?
Some of 412 Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
412 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 412 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 412 Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 412 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 412 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 412 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 412 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University