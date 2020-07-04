All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4107 Dunkirk Court

4107 Dunkirk Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Dunkirk Ct, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
4107 Dunkirk Court Available 02/01/19 3 bedroom/3 bathroom Home! - Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home will become available early February! Gorgeous open kitchen with 5 burner gas stove and plenty of counter space. Big living room and family room separated by a 2 sided gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and 5 piece ensuite. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Open unfinished basement. Big backyard with a nice patio and backs to open space and trails.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into tenants name when the lease begins. There is a $50 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich

(RLNE4610735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Dunkirk Court have any available units?
4107 Dunkirk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Dunkirk Court have?
Some of 4107 Dunkirk Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Dunkirk Court currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Dunkirk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Dunkirk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 Dunkirk Court is pet friendly.
Does 4107 Dunkirk Court offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Dunkirk Court offers parking.
Does 4107 Dunkirk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Dunkirk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Dunkirk Court have a pool?
No, 4107 Dunkirk Court does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Dunkirk Court have accessible units?
No, 4107 Dunkirk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Dunkirk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 Dunkirk Court has units with dishwashers.

