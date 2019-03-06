3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely Garden Level/Basement apartment has an open floor plan and tons of light. Easy living and Easy access to Colorado Blvd and all the shops and restaurants. You enter the unit through a private garden. Parking is street parking. Upper level of home is occupied. The 2 Bdrs are roomy and there is a large bathroom in between. There is tons of storage at the back of the unit. This is a unique space in a classic building in Congress Park. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws