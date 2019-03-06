All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2019

3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy

3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely Garden Level/Basement apartment has an open floor plan and tons of light. Easy living and Easy access to Colorado Blvd and all the shops and restaurants. You enter the unit through a private garden. Parking is street parking. Upper level of home is occupied. The 2 Bdrs are roomy and there is a large bathroom in between. There is tons of storage at the back of the unit. This is a unique space in a classic building in Congress Park. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have any available units?
3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have?
Some of 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
