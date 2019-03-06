3924-1 E 7th Ave Pkwy

3924 E 7th Avenue Pkwy, Denver, CO 80206 Congress Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely Garden Level/Basement apartment has an open floor plan and tons of light. Easy living and Easy access to Colorado Blvd and all the shops and restaurants. You enter the unit through a private garden. Parking is street parking. Upper level of home is occupied. The 2 Bdrs are roomy and there is a large bathroom in between. There is tons of storage at the back of the unit. This is a unique space in a classic building in Congress Park. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
