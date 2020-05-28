All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3885 Tennyson St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

3885 Tennyson St

3885 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3885 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FREE THE REST OF SEP Studio/1 bed WiFi included! Right off Tennyson with own door to 39th!

Tennyson Place ground floor walk-out unit- there are only 3 units and they are rarely available! Im subleasing my unit because I have to move out of state for . About the unit...

- Its the best layout of all 3 walk outs- walk-out meaning you have your own door to 39th ave, so it feels like a townhouse! With this layout, it has 2 nooks that can be used as bedrooms. I have an office/closet in one and a loft bedroom in the other nook.
- 476 sq ft but feels like 1 bed or 2 bed with nooks
- Brand new modern/contemporary build.?
- New appliances: fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave, IN UNIT W/D
- Well insulated! Cannot hear any neighbors around or above you! (Im a light sleeper so I love this)
- Industrial wood floors: they clean easily and dont scratch/damage easily which means...
- All pets allowed! No size or breed restrictions and can have more than one pet! Its a super pet friendly building. They even do a pet of the month!
- Im including my loft bed

About the building...

- Its a wonderful boutique building right on Tennyson and 39th ave
- Amenities include:
- Wifi included!
- Gym
- Underground parking garage (extra fee)
- Storage?
- Bike storage room
- Even dog wash!
- Monthly resident get togethers at local Tennyson restaurants (often residents can get discounts at local restaurants as well)
- Lounge/game room where they have free coffee every morning
- Rooftop lounge with two large grills
- Great neighbors!

Available Sep 15. Email or text for any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Tennyson St have any available units?
3885 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Tennyson St have?
Some of 3885 Tennyson St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 3885 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 3885 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3885 Tennyson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 3885 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 3885 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 3885 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3885 Tennyson St has units with dishwashers.
