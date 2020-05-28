3885 Tennyson St

Amenities
FREE THE REST OF SEP Studio/1 bed WiFi included! Right off Tennyson with own door to 39th!
Tennyson Place ground floor walk-out unit- there are only 3 units and they are rarely available! Im subleasing my unit because I have to move out of state for . About the unit...
- Its the best layout of all 3 walk outs- walk-out meaning you have your own door to 39th ave, so it feels like a townhouse! With this layout, it has 2 nooks that can be used as bedrooms. I have an office/closet in one and a loft bedroom in the other nook.
- 476 sq ft but feels like 1 bed or 2 bed with nooks
- Brand new modern/contemporary build.?
- New appliances: fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave, IN UNIT W/D
- Well insulated! Cannot hear any neighbors around or above you! (Im a light sleeper so I love this)
- Industrial wood floors: they clean easily and dont scratch/damage easily which means...
- All pets allowed! No size or breed restrictions and can have more than one pet! Its a super pet friendly building. They even do a pet of the month!
- Im including my loft bed
About the building...
- Its a wonderful boutique building right on Tennyson and 39th ave
- Amenities include:
- Wifi included!
- Gym
- Underground parking garage (extra fee)
- Storage?
- Bike storage room
- Even dog wash!
- Monthly resident get togethers at local Tennyson restaurants (often residents can get discounts at local restaurants as well)
- Lounge/game room where they have free coffee every morning
- Rooftop lounge with two large grills
- Great neighbors!
Available Sep 15. Email or text for any questions!