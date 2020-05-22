3855 S Monaco Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking media room

MOVE IN Special! $1675 per month all Utilities included. $1275 in deposit and pay a prorated first month rent if rented after the 1st!



This brand new remodel is a must see! Located right next door to the Southmoor station (Bus, Light Rail, Park & Ride), this place has easy access to everything! Easily walk to everything from grocery stores to spacious parks and movie theaters! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and new updates to the rest of the condo, every room has been updated! Plenty of room for entertaining guests and a beautiful fireplace! Two (2) assigned parking spaces right outside your fenced in patio provides easy access!



Just a few minute drive to DTC, DU, High schools and Southmoor elementary is just across the street!



Pet friendly (additional deposit required), no smoking.



This property is managed by a responsive and responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.