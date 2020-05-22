All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

3855 S Monaco Pkwy

3855 South Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3855 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
media room
MOVE IN Special! $1675 per month all Utilities included. $1275 in deposit and pay a prorated first month rent if rented after the 1st!

This brand new remodel is a must see! Located right next door to the Southmoor station (Bus, Light Rail, Park & Ride), this place has easy access to everything! Easily walk to everything from grocery stores to spacious parks and movie theaters! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and new updates to the rest of the condo, every room has been updated! Plenty of room for entertaining guests and a beautiful fireplace! Two (2) assigned parking spaces right outside your fenced in patio provides easy access!

Just a few minute drive to DTC, DU, High schools and Southmoor elementary is just across the street!

Pet friendly (additional deposit required), no smoking.

This property is managed by a responsive and responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have any available units?
3855 S Monaco Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have?
Some of 3855 S Monaco Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 S Monaco Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3855 S Monaco Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 S Monaco Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 S Monaco Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

