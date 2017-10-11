All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3825 Utica St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3825 Utica St
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

3825 Utica St

3825 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3825 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning duplex with all the amenities in an amazing Berkely/West Highlands location a mere block off Tennyson Street! Welcome home to this impeccably designed spacious home with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout and are enhanced by the abundant natural light and high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, a large island with counter seating & a built-in desk. Second-floor master enjoys vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet & an en-suite bath with a skylight. Finished industrial-chic basement has a bedroom, luxurious 3/4 bath, and a rec room with a fireplace, exposed brick, and a wet bar - a perfect man cave. Outdoor living space is equally as incredible as the interior with a private fenced backyard with a large patio & firepit and an amazing rooftop deck with great views. Unbeatable location steps away from all the dining, retail and entertainment options Tennyson has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Utica St have any available units?
3825 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Utica St have?
Some of 3825 Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Utica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Utica St is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Utica St offers parking.
Does 3825 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Utica St have a pool?
No, 3825 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 3825 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Utica St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University