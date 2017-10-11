3825 Utica St

Amenities

Stunning duplex with all the amenities in an amazing Berkely/West Highlands location a mere block off Tennyson Street! Welcome home to this impeccably designed spacious home with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout and are enhanced by the abundant natural light and high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, a large island with counter seating & a built-in desk. Second-floor master enjoys vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet & an en-suite bath with a skylight. Finished industrial-chic basement has a bedroom, luxurious 3/4 bath, and a rec room with a fireplace, exposed brick, and a wet bar - a perfect man cave. Outdoor living space is equally as incredible as the interior with a private fenced backyard with a large patio & firepit and an amazing rooftop deck with great views. Unbeatable location steps away from all the dining, retail and entertainment options Tennyson has to offer.