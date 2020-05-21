3821 Stuart St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Highlands/Tennyson/Berkeley



Excellent location, one block off the Tennyson St. shops and restaurants. Great parks within walking distance and easy access to all the highlands has to offer. This is a large 3 bed 1 bath, updated duplex with the following:



Available Immediately



Hardwood floors

Granite Counter Tops

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Fenced-in yard

Off-Street Parking

water, trash included



1 year lease required

1 month sec. dep. required

Electric, Cable not included

Pets negotiable with pet deposit.