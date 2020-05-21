All apartments in Denver
3821 Stuart St.

3821 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Highlands/Tennyson/Berkeley

Excellent location, one block off the Tennyson St. shops and restaurants. Great parks within walking distance and easy access to all the highlands has to offer. This is a large 3 bed 1 bath, updated duplex with the following:

Available Immediately

Hardwood floors
Granite Counter Tops
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fenced-in yard
Off-Street Parking
water, trash included

1 year lease required
1 month sec. dep. required
Electric, Cable not included
Pets negotiable with pet deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Stuart St. have any available units?
3821 Stuart St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Stuart St. have?
Some of 3821 Stuart St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 3821 Stuart St. currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Stuart St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Stuart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Stuart St. is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Stuart St. offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Stuart St. offers parking.
Does 3821 Stuart St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Stuart St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Stuart St. have a pool?
No, 3821 Stuart St. does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Stuart St. have accessible units?
No, 3821 Stuart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Stuart St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Stuart St. has units with dishwashers.

