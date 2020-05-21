3821 Stuart St.

Amenities
Highlands/Tennyson/Berkeley
Excellent location, one block off the Tennyson St. shops and restaurants. Great parks within walking distance and easy access to all the highlands has to offer. This is a large 3 bed 1 bath, updated duplex with the following:
Available Immediately
Hardwood floors
Granite Counter Tops
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fenced-in yard
Off-Street Parking
water, trash included
1 year lease required
1 month sec. dep. required
Electric, Cable not included
Pets negotiable with pet deposit.