Amenities
Gorgeous Furnished 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Highlands Town Home With Roof Top Deck! - Come visit this newly updated, fully furnished, modern town home in Denver Highlands today! This 1,400 square foot, 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town home features radiant floor heating, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, tiled counter tops, central air conditioning, and a spectacular rooftop deck. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own bathroom and plenty of storage space. This unit also features a 2-car detached garage.
Located in one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods, this property is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and downtown.
Non-Smoking Residence
Sorry, No Pets
For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:
1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (3817 King St) to 877-428-2568
2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings
3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583
(RLNE4733282)