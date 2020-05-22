3817 King St.

Amenities

Gorgeous Furnished 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Highlands Town Home With Roof Top Deck! - Come visit this newly updated, fully furnished, modern town home in Denver Highlands today! This 1,400 square foot, 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town home features radiant floor heating, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, tiled counter tops, central air conditioning, and a spectacular rooftop deck. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own bathroom and plenty of storage space. This unit also features a 2-car detached garage.



Located in one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods, this property is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and downtown.



Non-Smoking Residence



Sorry, No Pets



No Pets Allowed



