Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3817 King St.

3817 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

3817 King Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
Gorgeous Furnished 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Highlands Town Home With Roof Top Deck! - Come visit this newly updated, fully furnished, modern town home in Denver Highlands today! This 1,400 square foot, 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town home features radiant floor heating, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, tiled counter tops, central air conditioning, and a spectacular rooftop deck. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own bathroom and plenty of storage space. This unit also features a 2-car detached garage.

Located in one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods, this property is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and downtown.

Non-Smoking Residence

Sorry, No Pets

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (3817 King St) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 King St. have any available units?
3817 King St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 King St. have?
Some of 3817 King St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 King St. currently offering any rent specials?
3817 King St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 King St. pet-friendly?
No, 3817 King St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3817 King St. offer parking?
Yes, 3817 King St. offers parking.
Does 3817 King St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 King St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 King St. have a pool?
No, 3817 King St. does not have a pool.
Does 3817 King St. have accessible units?
No, 3817 King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 King St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 King St. has units with dishwashers.
