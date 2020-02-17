All apartments in Denver
3817 Franklin Street

3817 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
online portal
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in RiNo with Covered Parking and Backyard - Prime location a walk from several parks, and a short bike ride to a multitude of restaurants and breweries in RiNo and Five Points. An open layout boasts high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a private backyard space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the Colorado sun. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K54HSWhwXq0&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5626808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Franklin Street have any available units?
3817 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Franklin Street have?
Some of 3817 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 3817 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 3817 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.

