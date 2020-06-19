All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3783 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3783 Franklin St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3783 Franklin St

3783 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3783 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! Ready for your family. - This house is located in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! It has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. It has refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom is on the top floor with private full bathroom. Two small bedrooms on main level. Nice fenced backyard for a pet or a garden and concrete patio to entertain. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.

This house is on an excellent location, walk to new rail station and plenty of public transportation on Downing.

This house is available for move in on June 15th. Please text 336-715-3825 to schedule showing.

*Rent is $2275 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2200 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
*1 Year Lease Minimum
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance is requird with pet coverage if you have a dog. .
* Application fee is $30 per adult
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.
* Performance Bonus Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via Bank Deposit
* Off Street Parking.

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($4475, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score of adults moving in.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to approval. The application fee is non refundable.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4136116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Franklin St have any available units?
3783 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 Franklin St have?
Some of 3783 Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 3783 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 3783 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3783 Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University