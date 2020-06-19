3783 Franklin St

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! Ready for your family. - This house is located in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! It has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. It has refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom is on the top floor with private full bathroom. Two small bedrooms on main level. Nice fenced backyard for a pet or a garden and concrete patio to entertain. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.



This house is on an excellent location, walk to new rail station and plenty of public transportation on Downing.



This house is available for move in on June 15th. Please text 336-715-3825 to schedule showing.



*Rent is $2275 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2200 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*1 Year Lease Minimum

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance is requird with pet coverage if you have a dog. .

* Application fee is $30 per adult

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.

* Performance Bonus Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via Bank Deposit

* Off Street Parking.



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move in?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($4475, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score of adults moving in.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to approval. The application fee is non refundable.



Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



