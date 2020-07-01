All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3765 N High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3765 N High St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

3765 N High St

3765 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3765 High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great two bedroom, one bath duplex.One spacious level with extra tall ceilings and large windows throughout. Other interior features include fresh paint, newer kitchen with quartz countertop, newer refrigerator, tile, vinyl flooring and washer and dryer. Close to I-70, easy access to downtown, Schafer Park and schools.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 N High St have any available units?
3765 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765 N High St have?
Some of 3765 N High St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
3765 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 N High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3765 N High St is pet friendly.
Does 3765 N High St offer parking?
Yes, 3765 N High St offers parking.
Does 3765 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 N High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 N High St have a pool?
No, 3765 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 3765 N High St have accessible units?
No, 3765 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 N High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3765 N High St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University