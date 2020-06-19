3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 1,512 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a den in the basement, air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



This location can't be beat! Just blocks to Cherry Creek Shopping Center gives you easy access to some of the best shops, restaurants, and bars. You're also walking distance to several parks including Cherry Creek walking and bike trail, Burns Park, and Cranmer Park. Also Nearby is the Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Country Club, and Century 21 Plaza. Commuting anywhere in the metro area is a breeze with easy access to I-25.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.



