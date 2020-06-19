All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A

3735 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3735 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CALL US ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 1,512 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a den in the basement, air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

This location can't be beat! Just blocks to Cherry Creek Shopping Center gives you easy access to some of the best shops, restaurants, and bars. You're also walking distance to several parks including Cherry Creek walking and bike trail, Burns Park, and Cranmer Park. Also Nearby is the Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Country Club, and Century 21 Plaza. Commuting anywhere in the metro area is a breeze with easy access to I-25.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.

*** CALL US ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have any available units?
3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have?
Some of 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A is pet friendly.
Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A does offer parking.
Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 East Ellsworth Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University