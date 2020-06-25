3721 Mariposa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASE PENDING



Beautiful Updated Home with Enormous Fenced Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible lease start dates available)

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets, cats or dogs, are allowed.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/899879



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Unbelievable COMPLETE renovation!

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood

* Please note 2nd bedroom is smaller than standard: can fit a queen bed with no dresser or a twin with small dresser

* High end contemporary finishes throughout

* Washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back yard

* Detached 2 car garage

* Central A/C!



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/899879



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.