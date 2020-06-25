All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:53 PM

3721 Mariposa Street

3721 Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING

Beautiful Updated Home with Enormous Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible lease start dates available)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets, cats or dogs, are allowed.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/899879

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Unbelievable COMPLETE renovation!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood
* Please note 2nd bedroom is smaller than standard: can fit a queen bed with no dresser or a twin with small dresser
* High end contemporary finishes throughout
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Detached 2 car garage
* Central A/C!

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/899879

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Mariposa Street have any available units?
3721 Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Mariposa Street have?
Some of 3721 Mariposa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Mariposa Street is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Mariposa Street offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Mariposa Street offers parking.
Does 3721 Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 Mariposa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 3721 Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 3721 Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
