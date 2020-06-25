3721 Mariposa Street

Amenities
LEASE PENDING
Beautiful Updated Home with Enormous Fenced Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible lease start dates available)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets, cats or dogs, are allowed.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/899879
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Unbelievable COMPLETE renovation!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood
* Please note 2nd bedroom is smaller than standard: can fit a queen bed with no dresser or a twin with small dresser
* High end contemporary finishes throughout
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Detached 2 car garage
* Central A/C!
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Contact us to schedule a showing.