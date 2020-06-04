3718 Eliot Street

Amenities

Comfort meets convenience! This charming community is beside the highly accessible intersection of W. 38th Street and Federal Boulevard. Steps away from beloved local eateries like The Universal and Spice Room. Close proximity to dozens of other acclaimed Highlands restaurants and shopping, plus Denver's most vibrant nightlife. Commuting? You can't beat the easy ride to I-70 or I-25 and access to city bus-lines!







Inside your unit you’ll enjoy vinyl plank flooring, fixed overhead lighting, and in-unit laundry. The efficient, stainless steel appliances include a gas-powered range. Step outside to find manicured landscaping and easy-access private parking.



$45 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, and trasj

$50 a month for off street parking if desired



Please note that photos are of a similar unit in the building, layout will vary slightly

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.