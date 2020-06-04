All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3718 Eliot Street

3718 Eliot Street · (720) 617-0186
Location

3718 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Comfort meets convenience! This charming community is beside the highly accessible intersection of W. 38th Street and Federal Boulevard. Steps away from beloved local eateries like The Universal and Spice Room. Close proximity to dozens of other acclaimed Highlands restaurants and shopping, plus Denver's most vibrant nightlife. Commuting? You can't beat the easy ride to I-70 or I-25 and access to city bus-lines!

 

Inside your unit you’ll enjoy vinyl plank flooring, fixed overhead lighting, and in-unit laundry. The efficient, stainless steel appliances include a gas-powered range. Step outside to find manicured landscaping and easy-access private parking. 

$45 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, and trasj
$50 a month for off street parking if desired

Please note that photos are of a similar unit in the building, layout will vary slightly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Eliot Street have any available units?
3718 Eliot Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Eliot Street have?
Some of 3718 Eliot Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Eliot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Eliot Street does offer parking.
Does 3718 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 3718 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 3718 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
