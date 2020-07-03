All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2019 at 4:13 AM

3690 Magnolia St

3690 North Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3690 North Magnolia Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d2f4e303e ----
Step into this 2 bedroom corner unit for Spring! A bright and functional layout ensures a perfect roommate situation if desired. Station 26 Brewing Co just a few blocks away, and MLK Junior Park across the street!

*Images are of a currently occupied unit - updated vacant photos will be added soon!

Personal outdoor fenced area
Washer/Dryer in unit
Walk in closet
Matching black appliances
Plenty of open grass areas
Easy to keep plank flooring
Large windows
Darkwood cabinets

$45 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electric
$1000 Security deposit
One small pet (25 lbs & under) acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 Magnolia St have any available units?
3690 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 Magnolia St have?
Some of 3690 Magnolia St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
3690 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 3690 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 3690 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 3690 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3690 Magnolia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 3690 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 3690 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 3690 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3690 Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.

