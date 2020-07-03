3690 Magnolia St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d2f4e303e ----

Step into this 2 bedroom corner unit for Spring! A bright and functional layout ensures a perfect roommate situation if desired. Station 26 Brewing Co just a few blocks away, and MLK Junior Park across the street!



*Images are of a currently occupied unit - updated vacant photos will be added soon!



Personal outdoor fenced area

Washer/Dryer in unit

Walk in closet

Matching black appliances

Plenty of open grass areas

Easy to keep plank flooring

Large windows

Darkwood cabinets



$45 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electric

$1000 Security deposit

One small pet (25 lbs & under) acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thank you for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300