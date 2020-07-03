3690 Magnolia St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d2f4e303e ----
Step into this 2 bedroom corner unit for Spring! A bright and functional layout ensures a perfect roommate situation if desired. Station 26 Brewing Co just a few blocks away, and MLK Junior Park across the street!
*Images are of a currently occupied unit - updated vacant photos will be added soon!
Personal outdoor fenced area
Washer/Dryer in unit
Walk in closet
Matching black appliances
Plenty of open grass areas
Easy to keep plank flooring
Large windows
Darkwood cabinets
$45 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electric
$1000 Security deposit
One small pet (25 lbs & under) acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Thank you for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300