Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3660 Jasmine Street

3660 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Beautifully remodeled brick ranch duplex in North Park Hill! - AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautifully remodeled brick ranch duplex in North Park Hill!

This home boasts a newer roof, windows, furnace and more! Inside you will find newer paint, doors, fixtures and fabulous flooring throughout! It has an amazing kitchen with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and quartz kitchen counters.

Enjoy access to transportation, multiple parks, and shopping and entertainment including: Quebec Square, East 29th Ave Town Center, Skyland Park, MLK Jr. Park, Central Park Station, and I-70/270!

Additional Amenities:

- Gas Stove
- Open kitchen layout
- Dedicated off-street parking
- Central Heating
- Large yard!
- Washer and Dryer Included!

Come out and see these spectacular units!

Please Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 for more information!

Rent: $1595
Deposit: $1595
Utilities: $50 flat fee water/sewer, tenant pays Electric/Gas.
Pets: $250/pet fee, plus $25/pet/month

We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references! Applications only $35!

(RLNE4703724)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
