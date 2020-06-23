3660 Jasmine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled brick ranch duplex in North Park Hill! - AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautifully remodeled brick ranch duplex in North Park Hill!



This home boasts a newer roof, windows, furnace and more! Inside you will find newer paint, doors, fixtures and fabulous flooring throughout! It has an amazing kitchen with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and quartz kitchen counters.



Enjoy access to transportation, multiple parks, and shopping and entertainment including: Quebec Square, East 29th Ave Town Center, Skyland Park, MLK Jr. Park, Central Park Station, and I-70/270!



Additional Amenities:



- Gas Stove

- Open kitchen layout

- Dedicated off-street parking

- Central Heating

- Large yard!

- Washer and Dryer Included!



Come out and see these spectacular units!



Please Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 for more information!



Rent: $1595

Deposit: $1595

Utilities: $50 flat fee water/sewer, tenant pays Electric/Gas.

Pets: $250/pet fee, plus $25/pet/month



We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references! Applications only $35!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4703724)