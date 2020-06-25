3647 Lipan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Available 07/01/19 STUNNING, HIGH-END, MODERN NEW BUILD IN LOHI! - Property Id: 129307



OPEN HOUSE ON SUN 6/23 FROM 12-2PM! Designed by the late Lawrence Argent (of the famous Blue Bear at the Denver Convention Center), this home blends a modern aesthetic with an open floor plan that's an entertainer's dream! Custom, hand-made walnut cabinets blend with slate accent walls, quartz countertops, a 60 floating fireplace & stainless-steel appliances. The floating hardwood staircase with a steel and glass rail system is the cherry on top.



This 2 bed, 2.5 bath has a huge, fenced yard with grass & irrigation, a private brick front porch & 2 off-street parking spots (one garage, one outdoor spot). Extra-high garage ceilings and a basement area create ample storage spaces.



Be the first person to live in this one-of-a-kind oasis. 15-min walk to the pedestrian bridge into Denver. Hop onto 1-25 & 1-70 corridors in 2 mins. Popular restaurants & coffee shops are only a short walk (Avanti, Root Down, etc.) and a 5-min drive takes you to the Whole Foods downtown.



Available July 1

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129307

No Pets Allowed



