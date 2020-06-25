All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3647 Lipan St

3647 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3647 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available 07/01/19 STUNNING, HIGH-END, MODERN NEW BUILD IN LOHI! - Property Id: 129307

OPEN HOUSE ON SUN 6/23 FROM 12-2PM! Designed by the late Lawrence Argent (of the famous Blue Bear at the Denver Convention Center), this home blends a modern aesthetic with an open floor plan that's an entertainer's dream! Custom, hand-made walnut cabinets blend with slate accent walls, quartz countertops, a 60 floating fireplace & stainless-steel appliances. The floating hardwood staircase with a steel and glass rail system is the cherry on top.

This 2 bed, 2.5 bath has a huge, fenced yard with grass & irrigation, a private brick front porch & 2 off-street parking spots (one garage, one outdoor spot). Extra-high garage ceilings and a basement area create ample storage spaces.

Be the first person to live in this one-of-a-kind oasis. 15-min walk to the pedestrian bridge into Denver. Hop onto 1-25 & 1-70 corridors in 2 mins. Popular restaurants & coffee shops are only a short walk (Avanti, Root Down, etc.) and a 5-min drive takes you to the Whole Foods downtown.

Available July 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129307
Property Id 129307

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Lipan St have any available units?
3647 Lipan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3647 Lipan St have?
Some of 3647 Lipan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 Lipan St currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Lipan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Lipan St pet-friendly?
No, 3647 Lipan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3647 Lipan St offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Lipan St offers parking.
Does 3647 Lipan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3647 Lipan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Lipan St have a pool?
No, 3647 Lipan St does not have a pool.
Does 3647 Lipan St have accessible units?
No, 3647 Lipan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Lipan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3647 Lipan St has units with dishwashers.
