3644 Lipan St

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Available 07/01/20 5bd 2ba LOHI Home, Outdoor Oasis, Prime Location! - Property Id: 124146



In-person showings by appointment only Saturday, May 16th from 2-4pm. Please email me to set up a time!



5BD, 2BA Home in LoHi, Denver with Outdoor Oasis, Close to Everything!



Gorgeous, remodeled 5BD, 2BA home in Lower Highlands (LOHI), one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods! Bright, open floor plan, modern finishes & turn of the century charm.



15-min walk to the pedestrian bridge into downtown. Hop onto 1-25 and 1-70 corridors in 2 mins. Popular restaurants & coffee shops only a short walk (Avanti, Root Down, etc.) & a 5 min drive to Whole Foods dwntwn. 10-minute walk to the 41st / Fox light rail & 1 block from a park.



1st floor has 4 bedrooms. Upstairs is a private master suite with 2 closets, enormous dual-headed shower & spacious bathroom.



New paint, exterior doors & automated irrigation system for the garden. AC/Heat, Nest, keyless entry & internet. Detached storage shed. Widely available off-street parking.



Avail July 1st. Tenant pays utilities.

