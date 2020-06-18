All apartments in Denver
Location

3644 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
key fob access
Available 07/01/20 5bd 2ba LOHI Home, Outdoor Oasis, Prime Location! - Property Id: 124146

In-person showings by appointment only Saturday, May 16th from 2-4pm. Please email me to set up a time!

5BD, 2BA Home in LoHi, Denver with Outdoor Oasis, Close to Everything!

Gorgeous, remodeled 5BD, 2BA home in Lower Highlands (LOHI), one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods! Bright, open floor plan, modern finishes & turn of the century charm.

15-min walk to the pedestrian bridge into downtown. Hop onto 1-25 and 1-70 corridors in 2 mins. Popular restaurants & coffee shops only a short walk (Avanti, Root Down, etc.) & a 5 min drive to Whole Foods dwntwn. 10-minute walk to the 41st / Fox light rail & 1 block from a park.

1st floor has 4 bedrooms. Upstairs is a private master suite with 2 closets, enormous dual-headed shower & spacious bathroom.

New paint, exterior doors & automated irrigation system for the garden. AC/Heat, Nest, keyless entry & internet. Detached storage shed. Widely available off-street parking.

Avail July 1st. Tenant pays utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124146
Property Id 124146

(RLNE5779927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Lipan St have any available units?
3644 Lipan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Lipan St have?
Some of 3644 Lipan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Lipan St currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Lipan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Lipan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Lipan St is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Lipan St offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Lipan St offers parking.
Does 3644 Lipan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 Lipan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Lipan St have a pool?
No, 3644 Lipan St does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Lipan St have accessible units?
No, 3644 Lipan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Lipan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 Lipan St has units with dishwashers.
