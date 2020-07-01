3612 Wynkoop St

Amenities

Eco-Friendly + Mod Micro Studio: Great Starter Apt - Property Id: 242491



Mod, new build dedicated to an active lifestyle, where the city streets of Denver's RiNO district are intended to be your main-stay. Lovely lounge and lobby entrance greets you with urban flare. Plenty of floor plans to choose, from a cozy 369 square feet to a roomy 849 square feet living space!



This property is eco-focused, rewarding residents who build their lifestyle around walking and local public transit commuting. In the heart of a bustling industrial district under renovation, the RiNO area is quickly evolving into a trendy, artsy feel, full of nightlife, local bars, and plenty of galleries! It's just a short walk to Zeppelin Station and Coors field!



Community:

INNOVATIVE CAR SHARING PROGRAM:

Gated Entry - Secured Building + Recycling Center.

Onsite laundry facility, resident clubhouse, and modern fitness center. Carport parking available at additional cost; uncovered lot parking otherwise.

