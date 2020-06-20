All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3561 Yosemite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3561 Yosemite St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

3561 Yosemite St

3561 Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3561 Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
3561 Yosemite St Available 08/04/19 - This Wonderland home is in the coveted Central Park North neighborhood, tucked into one of the largest private courtyards in Stapleton. The bright and sunny first floor boasts a large living and dining space, an upgraded kitchen with a gas range, and a powder bath. Hardwood floors and crown molding finish out the main level. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with a shared bath, and generous master suite with vaulted ceilings and an unbelievable custom oak walk-in closet and a five piece en-suite bath. Laundry is located on the upper level. The finished basement includes a wet bar, media room, bedroom, and 3/4 bath with spa shower. Designer upgrades abound throughout - Ann Sacks kitchen backsplash to the LeKlint and Restoration Hardware lighting. The front yard is custom planted with water wise plants for easy maintenance. Natural gas line to the grill located on the north side of the property.

No Pets, Credit and background check required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Yosemite St have any available units?
3561 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 Yosemite St have?
Some of 3561 Yosemite St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 3561 Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3561 Yosemite St offer parking?
No, 3561 Yosemite St does not offer parking.
Does 3561 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 3561 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 3561 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University