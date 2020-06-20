Amenities

3561 Yosemite St Available 08/04/19 - This Wonderland home is in the coveted Central Park North neighborhood, tucked into one of the largest private courtyards in Stapleton. The bright and sunny first floor boasts a large living and dining space, an upgraded kitchen with a gas range, and a powder bath. Hardwood floors and crown molding finish out the main level. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with a shared bath, and generous master suite with vaulted ceilings and an unbelievable custom oak walk-in closet and a five piece en-suite bath. Laundry is located on the upper level. The finished basement includes a wet bar, media room, bedroom, and 3/4 bath with spa shower. Designer upgrades abound throughout - Ann Sacks kitchen backsplash to the LeKlint and Restoration Hardware lighting. The front yard is custom planted with water wise plants for easy maintenance. Natural gas line to the grill located on the north side of the property.



No Pets, Credit and background check required.



