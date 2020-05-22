All apartments in Denver
3541 N Williams St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

3541 N Williams St

3541 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Denver's up and coming Cole neighborhood. No carpet, laminate hardwood and ceramic tile through out. Front has a great covered patio. Fenced-in front and backyard. Nice shade tree in back yard. Large kitchen with a gas stove. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

Popular Wyatt-Edison Charter Elementary School is within walking distance. Close to Cole Middle School, Manual Highschool, and many others.

Less than minutes to downtown Denver, easy walk to new RTD A line light rail station and tons of new restaurant, shops, art galleries and more!

Section 8 welcome.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 N Williams St have any available units?
3541 N Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 N Williams St have?
Some of 3541 N Williams St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 N Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
3541 N Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 N Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3541 N Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 3541 N Williams St offer parking?
No, 3541 N Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 3541 N Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 N Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 N Williams St have a pool?
No, 3541 N Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 3541 N Williams St have accessible units?
No, 3541 N Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 N Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 N Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.

