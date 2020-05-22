3541 N Williams St

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Denver's up and coming Cole neighborhood. No carpet, laminate hardwood and ceramic tile through out. Front has a great covered patio. Fenced-in front and backyard. Nice shade tree in back yard. Large kitchen with a gas stove. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.



Popular Wyatt-Edison Charter Elementary School is within walking distance. Close to Cole Middle School, Manual Highschool, and many others.



Less than minutes to downtown Denver, easy walk to new RTD A line light rail station and tons of new restaurant, shops, art galleries and more!



Section 8 welcome.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.