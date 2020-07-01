354 S Monroe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room yoga

W/D In Unit: Luxe One Bedroom in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 247787



Several one bedroom floorplan styles ready for April: immediate move in! Within a stone's throw of Cherry Creek's premier dining and nightlife options, less than a block form cherry Creek Shopping Center; Next to natural health food options and convenient commute distances to downtown Denver and DTC areas (20 minute drives).



Property Has:

24-Hour Access Package Locker System, Central Air Conditioning

Bicycle Storage, Conference Room, Demonstration Kitchen

Electric Bikes & Repair Station + Electric Vehicle Charging

Game Room, plus Grilling Area w/ High Speed Internet Access

Onsite Pet Spa + Poolside Cabanas along Rooftop Heated Pool

Shuffleboard Court + Cycling Spin Room & Theater Room, Yoga Studio with Fitness on Demand.



Interiors: (*select units)

Built-in Bluetooth Speakers, Solar Shade Window Coverings. Kitchen: Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances. Authentic Hardwood Floors. Balcony or Terrace (All apts). Walk-In Closets with In-Home Washer/Dryer + Fireplace* + High Ceilings.

