354 S Monroe St

W/D In Unit: Luxe One Bedroom in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 247787
Several one bedroom floorplan styles ready for April: immediate move in! Within a stone's throw of Cherry Creek's premier dining and nightlife options, less than a block form cherry Creek Shopping Center; Next to natural health food options and convenient commute distances to downtown Denver and DTC areas (20 minute drives).
Property Has:
24-Hour Access Package Locker System, Central Air Conditioning
Bicycle Storage, Conference Room, Demonstration Kitchen
Electric Bikes & Repair Station + Electric Vehicle Charging
Game Room, plus Grilling Area w/ High Speed Internet Access
Onsite Pet Spa + Poolside Cabanas along Rooftop Heated Pool
Shuffleboard Court + Cycling Spin Room & Theater Room, Yoga Studio with Fitness on Demand.
Interiors: (*select units)
Built-in Bluetooth Speakers, Solar Shade Window Coverings. Kitchen: Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances. Authentic Hardwood Floors. Balcony or Terrace (All apts). Walk-In Closets with In-Home Washer/Dryer + Fireplace* + High Ceilings.
