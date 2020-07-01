All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 354 S Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
354 S Monroe St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

354 S Monroe St

354 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Belcaro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

354 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
W/D In Unit: Luxe One Bedroom in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 247787

Several one bedroom floorplan styles ready for April: immediate move in! Within a stone's throw of Cherry Creek's premier dining and nightlife options, less than a block form cherry Creek Shopping Center; Next to natural health food options and convenient commute distances to downtown Denver and DTC areas (20 minute drives).

Property Has:
24-Hour Access Package Locker System, Central Air Conditioning
Bicycle Storage, Conference Room, Demonstration Kitchen
Electric Bikes & Repair Station + Electric Vehicle Charging
Game Room, plus Grilling Area w/ High Speed Internet Access
Onsite Pet Spa + Poolside Cabanas along Rooftop Heated Pool
Shuffleboard Court + Cycling Spin Room & Theater Room, Yoga Studio with Fitness on Demand.

Interiors: (*select units)
Built-in Bluetooth Speakers, Solar Shade Window Coverings. Kitchen: Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances. Authentic Hardwood Floors. Balcony or Terrace (All apts). Walk-In Closets with In-Home Washer/Dryer + Fireplace* + High Ceilings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247787
Property Id 247787

(RLNE5739434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 S Monroe St have any available units?
354 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 S Monroe St have?
Some of 354 S Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
354 S Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 354 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 354 S Monroe St offer parking?
No, 354 S Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 354 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 S Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 S Monroe St have a pool?
Yes, 354 S Monroe St has a pool.
Does 354 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 354 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 354 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 S Monroe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University