Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3536 N Madison Street Available 07/10/20 Great Home Close to Downtown - This home could be the perfect fit for you and yours! This renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home is only 10minutes from downtown by car or bicycle. It is also located a half block from the city of Nairobi Park that is fantastic for the kids and the dogs. Cherrywood cabinets and granite countertop will be yours to enjoy along with a large low maintenance back yard complete with alley access, RV parking and a new detached double car garage. Call now for more information or to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5848898)